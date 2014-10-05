Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Club Rubio Nu 2 Sportivo Luqueno 2
Deportivo Capiata 2 Nacional A. 3
Libertad 3 Sol de America 0
Saturday, October 4
Olimpia 0 3 de Febrero 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 11 6 3 2 21 9 21
2 Libertad 12 6 2 4 18 13 20
3 Olimpia 12 6 2 4 16 11 20
4 Nacional A. 12 6 2 4 12 11 20
5 Cerro Porteno 10 6 1 3 17 8 19
6 Sportivo Luqueno 12 5 4 3 14 14 19
7 3 de Febrero 11 5 3 3 14 12 18
8 General Diaz 11 4 3 4 14 14 15
9 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
10 Club Rubio Nu 12 2 4 6 11 19 10
11 12 de Octubre 10 2 3 5 11 18 9
12 Sol de America 12 2 2 8 9 21 8
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, October 5
Cerro Porteno v General Diaz (2210)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 6
Guarani v 12 de Octubre (2200)