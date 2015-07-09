Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Thursday Thursday, July 9 Deportivo Capiata 1 Cerro Porteno 0 General Diaz 0 Guarani 5 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Deportivo Santani 4 Sportivo San Lorenzo 0 Nacional A. 2 Wednesday, July 8 Club Rubio Nu 1 Sol de America 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Capiata 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Nacional A. 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Guarani 2 1 0 1 5 1 3 4 Deportivo Santani 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 5 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Cerro Porteno 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 7 Sportivo San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 8 Club Rubio Nu 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 9 Libertad 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Sol de America 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 11 General Diaz 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 12 Sportivo Luqueno 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Thursday, July 9 Olimpia v Libertad (2230)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.