May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Deportivo Capiata 1 Olimpia 5 Saturday, May 13 Guarani 4 Sportivo Luqueno 2 Nacional A. 0 Libertad 1 Friday, May 12 Rubio Nu 0 Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 2 Sportivo Trinidense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 15 9 4 2 25 13 31 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 15 9 3 3 28 21 30 3 Sol de America 16 8 5 3 26 9 29 4 Olimpia 16 7 6 3 27 18 27 5 Cerro Porteno 14 8 1 5 20 15 25 6 Independiente F.B.C. 16 5 7 4 19 17 22 7 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 17 23 19 8 Nacional A. 16 4 5 7 19 24 17 9 Rubio Nu 16 3 6 7 17 26 15 10 Deportivo Capiata 15 4 2 9 13 21 14 11 Sportivo Luqueno 16 3 4 9 17 25 13 12 Sportivo Trinidense 16 0 9 7 16 32 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 14 Cerro Porteno v General Diaz (2310)