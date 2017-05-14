May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Deportivo Capiata 1 Olimpia 5
Saturday, May 13
Guarani 4 Sportivo Luqueno 2
Nacional A. 0 Libertad 1
Friday, May 12
Rubio Nu 0 Sol de America 1
Independiente F.B.C. 2 Sportivo Trinidense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Libertad 15 9 4 2 25 13 31
-------------------------
2 Guarani 15 9 3 3 28 21 30
3 Sol de America 16 8 5 3 26 9 29
4 Olimpia 16 7 6 3 27 18 27
5 Cerro Porteno 14 8 1 5 20 15 25
6 Independiente F.B.C. 16 5 7 4 19 17 22
7 General Diaz 15 5 4 6 17 23 19
8 Nacional A. 16 4 5 7 19 24 17
9 Rubio Nu 16 3 6 7 17 26 15
10 Deportivo Capiata 15 4 2 9 13 21 14
11 Sportivo Luqueno 16 3 4 9 17 25 13
12 Sportivo Trinidense 16 0 9 7 16 32 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 14
Cerro Porteno v General Diaz (2310)