Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Monday, October 6
Guarani 2 12 de Octubre 1
Sunday, October 5
Cerro Porteno 3 General Diaz 1
Club Rubio Nu 2 Sportivo Luqueno 2
Deportivo Capiata 2 Nacional A. 3
Libertad 3 Sol de America 0
Saturday, October 4
Olimpia 0 3 de Febrero 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guarani 12 7 3 2 23 10 24
2 Cerro Porteno 11 7 1 3 20 9 22
3 Libertad 12 6 2 4 18 13 20
4 Olimpia 12 6 2 4 16 11 20
5 Nacional A. 12 6 2 4 12 11 20
6 Sportivo Luqueno 12 5 4 3 14 14 19
7 3 de Febrero 11 5 3 3 14 12 18
8 General Diaz 12 4 3 5 15 17 15
9 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
10 Club Rubio Nu 12 2 4 6 11 19 10
11 12 de Octubre 11 2 3 6 12 20 9
12 Sol de America 12 2 2 8 9 21 8