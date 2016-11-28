UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 27 General Caballero 1 Cerro Porteno 1 Guarani 1 Libertad 3 Saturday, November 26 Olimpia 2 Nacional A. 1 River Plate 2 Deportivo Capiata 4 Friday, November 25 Sportivo Luqueno 1 General Diaz 1 Rubio Nu 1 Sol de America 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 19 13 3 3 27 17 42 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 19 12 4 3 38 20 40 3 Libertad 19 9 5 5 29 20 32 4 Deportivo Capiata 19 9 5 5 27 22 32 5 Cerro Porteno 18 7 6 5 33 25 27 6 Sportivo Luqueno 19 6 7 6 17 23 25 7 Sol de America 18 6 5 7 25 26 23 8 Nacional A. 19 6 4 9 26 32 22 9 General Diaz 19 5 6 8 18 22 21 10 General Caballero 19 4 7 8 21 30 19 11 Rubio Nu 19 3 5 11 13 22 14 12 River Plate 19 3 3 13 23 38 12 1: Copa Libertadores
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.