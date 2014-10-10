Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Wednesday
Friday, October 10
Sol de America 1 Deportivo Capiata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 12 8 1 3 22 9 25
2 Guarani 12 7 3 2 23 10 24
3 Libertad 12 6 2 4 18 13 20
4 Olimpia 12 6 2 4 16 11 20
5 Nacional A. 12 6 2 4 12 11 20
6 Sportivo Luqueno 12 5 4 3 14 14 19
7 3 de Febrero 12 5 3 4 14 14 18
8 General Diaz 12 4 3 5 15 17 15
9 Deportivo Capiata 12 3 2 7 12 19 11
10 Club Rubio Nu 12 2 4 6 11 19 10
11 12 de Octubre 11 2 3 6 12 20 9
12 Sol de America 13 2 3 8 10 22 9
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 11
General Diaz v 3 de Febrero (2200)
Cerro Porteno v Libertad (2215)
Sunday, October 12
Sportivo Luqueno v Guarani (2030)
12 de Octubre v Olimpia (2240)