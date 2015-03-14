Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Sol de America 2 Club Rubio Nu 2 Friday, March 13 Cerro Porteno 3 Deportivo Capiata 2 Sportivo San Lorenzo 0 General Diaz 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 7 6 0 1 19 9 18 ------------------------- 2 Cerro Porteno 8 5 1 2 14 10 16 3 Sol de America 8 4 2 2 10 9 14 4 Libertad 7 4 1 2 9 7 13 5 Club Rubio Nu 8 3 2 3 13 11 11 6 Sportivo Luqueno 7 3 1 3 7 10 10 7 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 1 4 11 15 10 8 Deportivo Santani 7 2 3 2 9 6 9 9 General Diaz 8 2 2 4 8 9 8 10 Olimpia 7 2 1 4 8 8 7 11 Nacional A. 7 1 3 3 4 10 6 12 Sportivo San Lorenzo 8 0 3 5 10 18 3 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Sportivo Luqueno v Guarani (2310) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Deportivo Santani v Olimpia (2100) Libertad v Nacional A. (2310)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.