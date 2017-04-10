Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Sportivo Luqueno 0 Sol de America 3 Olimpia 2 General Diaz 0 Saturday, April 8 Guarani 1 Nacional A. 3 Sportivo Trinidense 0 Cerro Porteno 2 Friday, April 7 Deportivo Capiata 1 Rubio Nu 2 Independiente F.B.C. 0 Libertad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 11 8 3 0 22 9 27 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 11 5 4 2 18 12 19 3 Guarani 10 6 1 3 18 16 19 4 Sol de America 11 5 3 3 21 7 18 5 Cerro Porteno 9 6 0 3 14 11 18 6 Independiente F.B.C. 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 7 General Diaz 11 4 2 5 13 19 14 8 Rubio Nu 11 3 4 4 12 15 13 9 Nacional A. 11 2 4 5 14 19 10 10 Deportivo Capiata 11 3 1 7 9 14 10 11 Sportivo Luqueno 11 2 3 6 11 16 9 12 Sportivo Trinidense 11 0 4 7 9 25 4 1: Copa Libertadores
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17