Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 12
Sportivo Luqueno 2 Guarani 2
Saturday, October 11
Cerro Porteno 2 Libertad 2
General Diaz 1 3 de Febrero 0
Friday, October 10
Sol de America 1 Deportivo Capiata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 13 8 2 3 24 11 26
2 Guarani 13 7 4 2 25 12 25
3 Libertad 13 6 3 4 20 15 21
4 Olimpia 12 6 2 4 16 11 20
5 Nacional A. 12 6 2 4 12 11 20
6 Sportivo Luqueno 13 5 5 3 16 16 20
7 General Diaz 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
8 3 de Febrero 13 5 3 5 14 15 18
9 Deportivo Capiata 12 3 2 7 12 19 11
10 Club Rubio Nu 12 2 4 6 11 19 10
11 12 de Octubre 11 2 3 6 12 20 9
12 Sol de America 13 2 3 8 10 22 9
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 12
12 de Octubre v Olimpia (2240)