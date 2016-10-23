Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Olimpia 5 River Plate 3 Saturday, October 22 Guarani 1 Deportivo Capiata 1 Libertad 0 Sol de America 0 Friday, October 21 General Diaz 1 Cerro Porteno 1 Rubio Nu 0 General Caballero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guarani 15 11 2 2 18 9 35 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 15 10 4 1 31 14 34 3 Cerro Porteno 13 6 4 3 28 17 22 4 Libertad 15 5 5 5 20 17 20 5 Deportivo Capiata 15 5 5 5 18 18 20 6 Sol de America 14 5 4 5 19 19 19 7 Nacional A. 14 5 3 6 20 25 18 8 General Diaz 15 4 5 6 15 17 17 9 General Caballero 15 3 6 6 17 25 15 10 Sportivo Luqueno 13 3 5 5 11 19 14 11 River Plate 15 3 3 9 21 29 12 12 Rubio Nu 15 2 4 9 10 19 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Sportivo Luqueno v Nacional A. (2310)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)