Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Club Rubio Nu 2 Sportivo Luqueno 2
Deportivo Santani 1 General Diaz 1
Sol de America 1 Nacional A. 2
Sportivo San Lorenzo 1 Olimpia 1
Saturday, August 29
Cerro Porteno 1 Guarani 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpia 9 5 3 1 11 6 18
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 8 5 2 1 9 2 17
3 Sportivo San Lorenzo 9 3 4 2 12 9 13
4 Sol de America 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
5 Libertad 8 2 5 1 11 10 11
6 Guarani 9 3 1 5 15 11 10
7 Deportivo Santani 8 3 1 4 12 11 10
8 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 1 4 7 16 10
9 Sportivo Luqueno 8 2 3 3 17 15 9
10 Nacional A. 8 2 3 3 6 9 9
11 Club Rubio Nu 9 1 5 3 9 11 8
12 General Diaz 9 1 5 3 6 16 8
1: Copa Libertadores