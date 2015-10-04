Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Olimpia 1 Guarani 2
Sportivo San Lorenzo 2 Sol de America 4
Saturday, October 3
Club Rubio Nu 1 Cerro Porteno 2
Deportivo Capiata 1 Deportivo Santani 1
Friday, October 2
General Diaz 1 Nacional A. 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 14 10 2 2 20 7 32
-------------------------
2 Olimpia 14 8 4 2 24 12 28
3 Guarani 14 7 2 5 27 16 23
4 Sol de America 14 6 3 5 26 20 21
5 Libertad 13 4 8 1 17 13 20
6 Nacional A. 14 5 5 4 16 16 20
7 Sportivo San Lorenzo 14 4 5 5 19 19 17
8 Deportivo Santani 14 4 3 7 19 23 15
9 Deportivo Capiata 14 4 3 7 14 26 15
10 Sportivo Luqueno 13 3 3 7 23 28 12
11 General Diaz 14 2 6 6 10 27 12
12 Club Rubio Nu 14 1 6 7 13 21 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Sportivo Luqueno v Libertad (2310)