Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Olimpia 1 Sol de America 0 Saturday, August 13 Rubio Nu 0 Cerro Porteno 4 Friday, August 12 General Caballero 1 Deportivo Capiata 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1 River Plate 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 7 4 3 0 9 1 15 ------------------------- 2 Sol de America 7 4 1 2 14 9 13 3 Sportivo Luqueno 7 3 2 2 8 8 11 4 Deportivo Capiata 7 3 2 2 7 9 11 5 Guarani 6 3 1 2 5 6 10 6 Cerro Porteno 7 2 3 2 13 9 9 7 Libertad 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 8 Rubio Nu 7 2 2 3 8 8 8 9 General Diaz 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 10 General Caballero 7 0 5 2 5 7 5 11 Nacional A. 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 12 River Plate 7 0 3 4 3 12 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 14 Guarani v Nacional A. (2220) Monday, August 15 General Diaz v Libertad (2210)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S