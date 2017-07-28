FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 20 hours
Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings
July 28, 2017 / 10:57 PM / in 20 hours

Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday 
Friday, July 28  
Sportivo Luqueno 1 Libertad 3  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Libertad             2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
-------------------------
2  Olimpia              1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
3  Guarani              1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
4  Sportivo Luqueno     2 1 0 1 4 3 3   
5  General Diaz         1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
6  Deportivo Capiata    1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
7  Rubio Nu             1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
8  Cerro Porteno        1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
9  Nacional A.          1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
10 Sportivo Trinidense  1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
11 Independiente F.B.C. 1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
11 Sol de America       1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Friday, July 28      
Guarani              v Independiente F.B.C. (2310)  
Saturday, July 29    
Nacional A.          v Olimpia              (1900)  
Rubio Nu             v Deportivo Capiata    (2110)  
Sunday, July 30      
General Diaz         v Sol de America       (1900)  
Cerro Porteno        v Sportivo Trinidense  (2110)

0 : 0
