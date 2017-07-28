Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

July 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, July 28 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Libertad 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 ------------------------- 2 Olimpia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Guarani 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 4 Sportivo Luqueno 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 5 General Diaz 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Deportivo Capiata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Rubio Nu 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Cerro Porteno 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Nacional A. 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Sportivo Trinidense 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 11 Independiente F.B.C. 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 11 Sol de America 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, July 28 Guarani v Independiente F.B.C. (2310) Saturday, July 29 Nacional A. v Olimpia (1900) Rubio Nu v Deportivo Capiata (2110) Sunday, July 30 General Diaz v Sol de America (1900) Cerro Porteno v Sportivo Trinidense (2110)