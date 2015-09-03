Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 2
Nacional A. 1 Deportivo Santani 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpia 9 5 3 1 11 6 18
-------------------------
2 Cerro Porteno 8 5 2 1 9 2 17
3 Sportivo San Lorenzo 9 3 4 2 12 9 13
4 Sol de America 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
5 Deportivo Santani 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
6 Libertad 8 2 5 1 11 10 11
7 Guarani 9 3 1 5 15 11 10
8 Nacional A. 9 2 4 3 7 10 10
9 Deportivo Capiata 8 3 1 4 7 16 10
10 Sportivo Luqueno 8 2 3 3 17 15 9
11 Club Rubio Nu 9 1 5 3 9 11 8
12 General Diaz 9 1 5 3 6 16 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, September 4
Sportivo Luqueno v Sportivo San Lorenzo (2330)
Saturday, September 5
Sol de America v Deportivo Santani (2300)
Sunday, September 6
Olimpia v General Diaz (2000)
Guarani v Deportivo Capiata (2230)
Libertad v Club Rubio Nu (2230)