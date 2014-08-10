Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
General Diaz 0 Libertad 1
Sportivo Luqueno 1 Olimpia 1
Saturday, August 9
Cerro Porteno 1 Deportivo Capiata 0
12 de Octubre 1 3 de Febrero 1
Nacional A. 0 Guarani 1
Sol de America 1 Club Rubio Nu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpia 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
2 Guarani 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
3 Libertad 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
4 Deportivo Capiata 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
5 Sol de America 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
6 Cerro Porteno 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
7 3 de Febrero 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
8 General Diaz 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
9 Nacional A. 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
10 12 de Octubre 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
12 Club Rubio Nu 3 0 1 2 1 3 1