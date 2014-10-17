Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Division de Honor matches on Sunday
Friday, October 17
Club Rubio Nu 1 Sol de America 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro Porteno 13 8 2 3 24 11 26
2 Guarani 13 7 4 2 25 12 25
3 Libertad 13 6 3 4 20 15 21
4 Olimpia 13 6 2 5 17 13 20
5 Nacional A. 12 6 2 4 12 11 20
6 Sportivo Luqueno 13 5 5 3 16 16 20
7 General Diaz 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
8 3 de Febrero 13 5 3 5 14 15 18
9 12 de Octubre 12 3 3 6 14 21 12
10 Deportivo Capiata 12 3 2 7 12 19 11
11 Club Rubio Nu 13 2 5 6 12 20 11
12 Sol de America 14 2 4 8 11 23 10
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Deportivo Capiata v Cerro Porteno (2200)
Sunday, October 19
Olimpia v Sportivo Luqueno (2030)
3 de Febrero v 12 de Octubre (2200)
Libertad v General Diaz (2240)
Monday, October 20
Guarani v Nacional A. (2200)
Wednesday, October 22
Cerro Porteno v Club Rubio Nu
General Diaz v 12 de Octubre
Libertad v Deportivo Capiata
Nacional A. v Olimpia
Sol de America v Guarani
Sportivo Luqueno v 3 de Febrero