Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 General Diaz 0 Sol de America 2 Libertad 3 Deportivo Santani 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpia 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Deportivo Santani 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 3 Cerro Porteno 3 2 0 1 2 1 6 4 Sportivo San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 5 Deportivo Capiata 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 6 Libertad 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 7 Nacional A. 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 8 Sol de America 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 9 General Diaz 4 1 1 2 2 8 4 10 Guarani 3 1 0 2 5 3 3 11 Sportivo Luqueno 3 1 0 2 6 7 3 12 Club Rubio Nu 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Friday, July 24 Olimpia v Nacional A. (2315) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 Sportivo San Lorenzo v Cerro Porteno (2000) Club Rubio Nu v Deportivo Capiata (2115) Sportivo Luqueno v Guarani (2230)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.