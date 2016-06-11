ASUNCION, June 11 Striker Roque Santa Cruz will close out a much-travelled career at home in Paraguay after rejoining his first club Olimpia, the Asuncion-based team announced on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, Paraguay's all-time top scorer with 32 goals in 111 internationals, joins Olimpia from Malaga, where he had returned on loan from Mexican first division club Cruz Azul.

"Welcome back home Roque Santa Cruz," three-times Copa Libertadores winners Olimpia said on social media.

Santa Cruz left Olimpia in 1999 for Bayern Munich, where he stayed until 2007 before moving on to Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Real Betis, Malaga and Cruz Azul.

A former Paraguay captain, he played for his country at three World Cups between 2002 and 2010.

A knee ligament injury last month put him out of Paraguay's squad for the Copa America Centenario currently taking place in the United States. (Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon)