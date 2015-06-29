LONDON, June 29 Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Paulinho has signed for Guangzhou Evergrande on a four-year contract, the Chinese club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old has failed to live up to expectations at White Hart Lane since signing from Brazilian club Corinthians in 2013 and will join Guangzhou for a fee reported in British media to be around 9.8 million pounds ($15.41 million).

Paulinho will be reunited at Guangzhou with former Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, who included the midfielder as a member of his squad at last year's World Cup.

"Guangzhou Hengda Football Club officially announce from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur that midfielder... Paulinho was formally signed," the club said in a statement on their website (www.gzevergrandefc.com).

Paulinho, who signed for Spurs for around 17 million pounds, arrived in England with a reputation as an all-action midfielder following his performances for Brazil.

But the Brazilian, who has 32 international caps, struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and failed to maintain a place in the Tottenham side under Mauricio Pochettino last season. ($1 = 0.6360 pounds) (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Clare Lovell)