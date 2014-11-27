SAO PAULO Nov 27 Brazilian soccer great Pele, who is in a Sao Paulo hospital for treatment for a urinary tract infection, has been moved to a hospital wing where he won't be besieged by as many visitors, his spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

The Albert Einstein Hospital had issued a short statement saying Pele, 74, had been moved to a special care unit after suffering "clinical instability". The hospital did not provide details.

Jose Fornos Rodrigues, the former player's personal aide, said Pele was "completely fine" and the move was primarily to protect his privacy.

"He was uncomfortable with so many people coming. It'll be quieter now," Rodrigues said by telephone.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to elaborate on Pele's condition, but said he was not in intensive care.

Pele was discharged from the same hospital on Nov. 13 after undergoing surgery to remove kidney stones.

Pele, often called the greatest soccer player in history, has suffered a long list of health problems in the past decade, including emergency eye surgery for a detached retina and a hip replacement. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Peter Galloway)