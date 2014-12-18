Dec 18 Peru's league champion will be decided in a third and final match on Sunday after Juan Aurich and Sporting Cristal drew the second leg of their playoff.

The two teams drew 0-0 on Wednesday after their first leg ended 2-2.

Home side Sporting came closest to breaking the deadlock with Irven Avila having a goal chalked off for offside and Juan Aurich keeper Erick Delgado making several good saves.

The decider will be held in the neutral city of Trujillo on Sunday.

The match takes place between the champions of the Apertura and Clausura competitions, each of which are held over half the season. Juan Aurich won the Apertura in August and Sporting Cristal were Clausura champions in December.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)