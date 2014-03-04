LIMA, March 4 Former Sevilla and Uruguay midfielder Pablo Bengoechea was named as Peru coach on Tuesday after Argentine Marcelo Bielsa turned them down.

Bengoechea, who was assistant to compatriot Sergio Markarian until he resigned after failing to see Peru through to this year's World Cup finals in Brazil, faces a demanding opening match in charge against England at Wembley on May 30.

The 49-year-old was signed by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) until December but "with a view to being in charge of the team at the 2015 Copa America in Chile", the FPF said on its website (www.fpf.com.pe).

It will be a first job as head coach for Bengoechea, who won the Copa America twice with Uruguay in 1987 and 1995 as a player.

Peru, who have not reached the World Cup finals since 1982, had hoped to sign Bielsa after his work in reviving neighbouring Chile's fortunes and steering them to the 2010 finals in South Africa. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)