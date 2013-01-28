BERNE Jan 28 An unnamed Peru player has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in October, FIFA said on Monday.

The player, who has been initially banned for 30 days, has until Monday to request a hearing and he and the Peruvian federation have until Feb. 6 to submit a statement and documentary evidence.

"In line with...the FIFA anti-doping regulations, only after it has been determined in a hearing that an anti-doping violation has occurred, may FIFA publicly report the anti-doping rule violated, the name of the player who committed the violation, the prohibited substance and the consequences imposed," FIFA said in a statement.

The match was played at La Paz at 3,600 metres above sea level and ended in a 1-1 draw.