BERNE Jan 28 A Peru player has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in October, FIFA said on Monday.

FIFA did not name the player but the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said earlier this month that midfielder Joel Sanchez had tested positive for the banned substance methylhexaneamine.

FIFA said the player, who has been initially banned for 30 days, has until Monday to request a hearing and he and the Peruvian federation have until Feb. 6 to submit a statement and documentary evidence.

"In line with...the FIFA anti-doping regulations, only after it has been determined in a hearing that an anti-doping violation has occurred, may FIFA publicly report the anti-doping rule violated, the name of the player who committed the violation, the prohibited substance and the consequences imposed," FIFA said in a statement.

The match was played at La Paz at 3,600 metres above sea level and ended in a 1-1 draw.

FPF president Manuel Burga said in Lima earlier this month that the substance was included in a supplement which had been recommended to Sanchez by a nutritionist.

"This is clearly an accidental situation," he said.

Sanchez, 23, said he was taking supplements.

"My only thought was to improve, not to gain an unfair advantage," he added.

