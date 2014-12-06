LIMA Dec 6 A lack of police officers to mount a security operation has put Monday's first leg of the Peruvian league championship final between Juan Aurich and Sporting Cristal in doubt.

Peru's Interior minister Daniel Urresti announced on Friday he could not muster enough police for the match in the northern city of Chiclayo, where Juan Aurich are based, because his priority was a U.N. Climate Change summit taking place in Lima.

Juan Aurich said on Saturday they were prepared to hold the match without spectators, while at the same time asking the government to reconsider its position so the home fans could support their team.

"To have 43,000 police in Lima we have had to bring them in from all the provinces," Urresti told reporters. "Am I going to use them to watch over football? No, I'm not."

Juan Aurich's initial reaction was to issue a statement on Friday expressing "surprise and indignation" at Urresti's decision but on Saturday they had softened their stance.

"Minister Urresti said the match between Juan Aurich and Sporting Cristal could be (held) in Arequipa or Chiclayo behind closed doors, this last possibility being the one we accept," they said.

"Nonetheless... we repeat our request (to Urresti) to evaluate his position and agree to providing police for this match... (The club) proposes hiring between 500 and 1,000 private security personnel to help with security measures."

Urresti had during the week threatened to withdraw policing of matches altogether next season to prioritise the government's efforts to combat rising crime in Peru.

Cristal are scheduled to host the second leg of the final at the Estadio Nacional in the capital next Sunday. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)