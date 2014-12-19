LIMA Dec 18 Peru are looking for a new coach, six months from the 2015 Copa America, after the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) elected a new president on Thursday.

Uruguayan Pablo Bengoechea, who had been in the job since March, will not be retained, new FPF chief Edwin Oviedo told a news conference after winning the election.

"Bengoechea is not in the plans of our administration... We are already looking at alternatives," said Oviedo, who won the vote against incumbent Manuel Burga, who had been in the position for 12 years.

"We are going to work to change Peruvian football," added Oviedo, who is president of league championship finalists Juan Aurich and will take charge at the FPF on Jan. 5.

Peru were surprise semi-finalists at the 2011 Copa America in Argentina under Uruguayan coach Sergio Markarian but then had a poor World Cup qualifying campaign after which he resigned. Peru last reached the finals in 1982.

Bengoechea, who was previously Markarian's assistant, had a contract until the June 11-July 4 Copa America in Chile but it included a clause saying his position would be reviewed after the FPF election.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)