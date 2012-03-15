March 15 The Peruvian league (ADFP) have voted to reinstate dissident club San Martin, who quit the first division disgusted with the poor administration of professional soccer in Peru.

San Martin, three times champions in the last five years, protested at the chaotic start last month to the national championship which was marred by a players' strike over unpaid wages.

"We've reached a happy agreement," ADFP president Luis de Souza Ferreira was quoted as saying by media websites.

"Fourteen (of the 16) clubs attended... Except for Sport Huancayo and Cienciano, all the clubs voted in favour of San Martin's return," he told the daily El Comercio (www.elcomercio.pe) after Wednesday night's ADFP meeting.

Apart from San Martin, the other club that did not attend the meeting were Peruvian champions Juan Aurich who meet holders Santos of Brazil in the Libertadores Cup in the northern city of Chiclayo on Thursday night.

A final say on the terms San Martin's reinstatement now lies with Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) president Manuel Burga, asked to put his house in order by world governing body FIFA who were concerned about the strike.

A majority of Peru's clubs, including giants Universitario and Alianza Lima, are heavily in debt and behind in paying their players' 2011 wages.

FPF rules state clubs must have a 12-month pay plan in place to qualify to play in the championship but the ADFP sought two years' grace before the championship started, sparking the strike by the players' union SAFAP.

On the opening weekend of the first division championship, clubs put out junior teams while San Martin boycotted their match at Melgar, who have been awarded the points.

To rubber-stamp San Martin's return, Burga will have to overlook a FPF statute that says a club giving at least two walkovers in the championship is automatically relegated, the sports daily Libero (www.libero.pe) said.

It added that San Martin's second and third fixtures against Sport Huancayo and Alianza Lima will have to be rescheduled. (Reporting By Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)