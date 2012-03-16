* Universitario president Pacheco suspended

By Rex Gowar

March 15 Heavily indebted Peruvian first division club Universitario, who hold a record 25 league titles, had their president Julio Pacheco suspended for two years on Thursday.

League body ADFP said Pacheco had presented fraudulent documents to the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) during an investigation into the club's finances.

"It has been decided to impose on Mr Julio Pacheco the sanction of prohibition to exercise any kind of activity related to football for a period of two years," an ADFP statement said.

Universitario will, therefore, become the first club to go into administration following a Peruvian government emergency decree in support of refinancing clubs' debts in order to prevent them from going bankrupt.

The decree, signed by President Ollanta Humala, allows creditors to ask indebted clubs to be put into administration in a move sparked by a player's strike over unpaid wages that marred the start of the first division championship.

The FPF, meanwhile, ratified the reinstatement of San Martin, one of the few clubs with their books in good order, who had quit the first division in protest after the strike three weeks ago.

ADFP president Luis de Souza Ferreira said a large majority of the other 15 first division clubs had voted in favour of San Martin's reinstatement at a meeting on Wednesday night.

The FPF, whose president Manuel Burga was asked to put his house in order by world governing body FIFA, said they would keep close tabs on the restructuring of the clubs and announced that teams of auditors would control their finances.

A majority of Peru's clubs, also including 22-times champions Alianza Lima, are heavily in debt and behind in paying their players' 2011 wages.

According to local media, the clubs owe a grand total of more than $100 million in taxes and other debts like pension fund contributions.

When the professional players held their strike, clubs fielded junior teams on the opening weekend of the championship but San Martin boycotted their match at Melgar, who were awarded the points, and announced their withdrawal from the league.

San Martin, champions three times since 2007, will return in the fifth round of the championship the weekend after next with their second, third and fourth fixtures against Sport Huancayo, Alianza Lima and Inti Gas rescheduled. (Additional reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima, editing by John O'Brien)