SAO PAULO Dec 10 A Peruvian player is recovering in hospital after being struck by lightning during a Copa Peru match between his Sport Aguila side and visitors Union Fuerza Mineira, the away club and local media reports said on Wednesday.

Joao Contreras, 21, suffered burns to his legs, while the linesman and another man were also hurt, Union Fuerza Mineira said on twitter

"Those affected by the lightning strike in the game are out of danger," the club added. "Our boys are good but they were terribly shaken."

Contreras was struck down in a puff of smoke seconds before the start of the second half of the semi-final, second leg.

The game, which was staged amid heavy rain in the Andean city of Huancayo, was 1-1 at the time but abandoned because of the accident. Union won the first leg 6-3 on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)