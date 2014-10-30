LIMA Oct 30 Peruvian club Sporting Cristal have been ordered to close one stand at their next home match after their fans hurled racist abuse at a black opponent during a match last Saturday, local media said on Thursday.

The referee halted Saturday's game for several minutes after home fans insulted Cesar Vallejo striker Luis Tejada. Officials also appealed for the fans to stop their chants over the stadium's public address system.

Tejada threatened to abandon the game but was persuaded by his opponents to play on. Sporting won game 4-1.

Cristal, second in second stage of the Peruvian championship, must close the Oriente stand at their Alberto Gallardo stadium for their next home fixture, scheduled to be against Cienciano on Nov.15.

They were also fined an 7,600 soles ($2,604) while five fans were handed two-year stadium bans.

Racism has become a serious issue in South American soccer, with authorities in Peru and Brazil among those trying to crack down on discrimination.

In a statement, Cristal blamed the incident on "two or three supporters who did not act in line with the philosophy and values of the club."

Cristal "welcomed the immediate show of solidarity from players, coaching staff and fans of the Sky Blues who rejected the racist insults and supported Luis Tejada." (1 US dollar = 2.9180 Peruvian sol) (Reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo,; Editing by Brian Homewood and Pritha Sarkar)