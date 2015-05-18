LIMA May 18 The Peruvian Association of Referees congratulated one of its members on Monday for his "correct" performance after sending off four Alianza Lima players and their manager during the 1-0 home loss to Real Garcilaso.

"Very good job, Ramon," the association told Ramon Blanco on its Facebook page after a match in which Alianza lost control and Blanco sent off four players in less than three minutes.

Garcilaso took the lead from a corner in 54 minutes, forcing the home side to chase the game.

But their frustration got the better of them and with four minutes remaining Blanco sent off Gabriel Costa for a bad tackle.

Marcos Miers followed him to the dressing room after elbowing an opponent and throwing the ball at the referee and seconds later Pablo Miguez went the same way for a rash challenge.

Christian Cueva saw red after trying to physically stop Blanco from sending-off his team mate as Alianza players pushed and jostled the referee.

Alianza's angry manager Guillermo Sanguinetti invaded the pitch to remonstrate with the referee and was also shown a red card.

The win took Real Garcilaso to the top of the league with 13 points from five games. Alianza Lima are in seventh spot with seven points. (Reporting and writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo, editing by Ed Osmond)