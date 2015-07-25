July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Sporting Cristal 2 San Martin 0
Union Comercio 3 Juan Aurich 1
Friday, July 24
Alianza Atletico 1 Cesar Vallejo 1
UTC 2 Deportivo Municipal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportivo Municipal 12 6 5 1 15 8 23
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 11 7 1 3 17 8 22
3 Real Garcilaso 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
4 Union Comercio 11 5 3 3 17 15 18
5 Sporting Cristal 11 5 3 3 16 14 18
6 Melgar 11 4 5 2 10 6 17
7 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 4 3 17 13 16
8 Sport Loreto 11 4 4 3 12 9 16
9 Cienciano 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
10 Juan Aurich 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
11 Sport Huancayo 10 3 5 2 10 12 14
12 Alianza Atletico 11 3 3 5 13 17 12
13 UTC 11 3 1 7 15 21 10
14 San Martin 11 3 1 7 13 19 10
15 Universitario 11 2 3 6 7 12 9
16 Ayacucho FC 10 2 2 6 7 12 8
17 Leon de Huanuco 10 2 2 6 10 19 8
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 25
Sport Loreto v Sport Huancayo (2245)
Sunday, July 26
Cienciano v Melgar (1615)
Ayacucho FC v Alianza Lima (1830)
Universitario v Leon de Huanuco (2100)