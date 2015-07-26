July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
Ayacucho FC 2 Alianza Lima 1
Cienciano 1 Melgar 3
Universitario 1 Leon de Huanuco 4
Saturday, July 25
Sport Loreto 1 Sport Huancayo 1
Sporting Cristal 2 San Martin 0
Union Comercio 3 Juan Aurich 1
Friday, July 24
Alianza Atletico 1 Cesar Vallejo 1
UTC 2 Deportivo Municipal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportivo Municipal 12 6 5 1 15 8 23
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 12 7 1 4 18 10 22
3 Melgar 12 5 5 2 13 7 20
4 Real Garcilaso 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
5 Union Comercio 11 5 3 3 17 15 18
6 Sporting Cristal 11 5 3 3 16 14 18
7 Sport Loreto 12 4 5 3 13 10 17
8 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 4 3 17 13 16
9 Juan Aurich 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
10 Cienciano 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
11 Sport Huancayo 11 3 6 2 11 13 15
12 Alianza Atletico 11 3 3 5 13 17 12
13 Ayacucho FC 11 3 2 6 9 13 11
14 Leon de Huanuco 11 3 2 6 14 20 11
15 UTC 11 3 1 7 15 21 10
16 San Martin 11 3 1 7 13 19 10
17 Universitario 12 2 3 7 8 16 9
1: Championship play-off