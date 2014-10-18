Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Cienciano 2 San Simon 0
Los Caimanes 4 San Martin 1
Melgar 1 Universitario 1
Friday, October 17
Sporting Cristal 4 Juan Aurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 7 5 1 1 9 3 16
-------------------------
2 Universitario 7 4 1 2 8 6 13
3 Union Comercio 6 4 0 2 10 4 12
4 Alianza Lima 6 3 3 0 8 4 12
5 Sporting Cristal 6 3 2 1 14 8 11
6 Cienciano 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
7 Juan Aurich 7 3 1 3 6 10 10
8 Leon de Huanuco 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
9 Los Caimanes 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
10 Cesar Vallejo 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
11 Inti Gas 7 1 4 2 7 8 7
12 Sport Huancayo 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
13 UTC 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
14 Real Garcilaso 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
15 San Martin 5 1 0 4 8 11 3
16 San Simon 7 0 1 6 4 14 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Union Comercio v Real Garcilaso (1600)
Sport Huancayo v Cesar Vallejo (1815)
Alianza Lima v Leon de Huanuco (2100)