Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 11 Melgar Juan Aurich Postponed Leon de Huanuco 2 Alianza Atletico 1 Real Garcilaso 4 Universitario 0 Tuesday, February 10 San Martin 0 Deportivo Municipal 0 Ayacucho FC 1 Sport Huancayo 2 Sporting Cristal 1 Cienciano 0 Cesar Vallejo 4 UTC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 San Martin 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 3 Cienciano 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 4 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 1 1 0 5 1 5 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 6 Melgar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group B 1 Cesar Vallejo 2 2 0 0 7 3 6 2 Real Garcilaso 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 3 Leon de Huanuco 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 4 UTC 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 5 Universitario 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 6 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 Group C 1 Sport Huancayo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 2 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 3 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 3 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 5 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, February 12 Melgar v Juan Aurich (0100) Postponed