Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 11
Melgar Juan Aurich Postponed
Leon de Huanuco 2 Alianza Atletico 1
Real Garcilaso 4 Universitario 0
Tuesday, February 10
San Martin 0 Deportivo Municipal 0
Ayacucho FC 1 Sport Huancayo 2
Sporting Cristal 1 Cienciano 0
Cesar Vallejo 4 UTC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
2 San Martin 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
3 Cienciano 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
4 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 1 1 0 5 1
5 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
6 Melgar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 2 2 0 0 7 3 6
2 Real Garcilaso 2 1 0 1 4 1 3
3 Leon de Huanuco 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
4 UTC 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
5 Universitario 2 1 0 1 1 4 3
6 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
Group C
1 Sport Huancayo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
2 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
3 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
3 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
5 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, February 12
Melgar v Juan Aurich (0100) Postponed