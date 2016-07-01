July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 1
San Martin 1 Union Comercio 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 20 11 5 4 32 17 38
-------------------------
2 Universitario 20 11 3 6 35 26 36
3 Alianza Lima 20 10 4 6 29 20 34
4 Deportivo Municipal 20 9 7 4 24 21 34
5 Melgar 20 9 5 6 34 24 32
6 Sport Huancayo 20 7 9 4 23 14 30
7 Union Comercio 21 8 6 7 26 27 30
8 Alianza Atletico 20 8 3 9 30 29 27
9 UTC 20 6 9 5 25 24 27
10 Juan Aurich 20 6 9 5 26 27 27
11 Comerciantes Unidos 20 7 4 9 25 25 25
12 Real Garcilaso 20 6 6 8 25 28 24
13 Ayacucho FC 20 6 5 9 19 31 23
14 Defensor La Bocana 20 4 7 9 33 40 19
15 San Martin 21 5 4 12 19 34 19
16 Cesar Vallejo 20 2 6 12 18 36 12
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 2
Juan Aurich v Comerciantes Unidos (2000)
Cesar Vallejo v Sport Huancayo (2245)
Sunday, July 3
Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Defensor La Bocana v Melgar (1615)
Ayacucho FC v Real Garcilaso (1815)
Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030)
UTC v Alianza Atletico (2030)