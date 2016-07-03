MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 3 Ayacucho FC 1 Real Garcilaso 2 Defensor La Bocana 2 Melgar 2 Sporting Cristal 0 Alianza Lima 2 UTC 1 Alianza Atletico 2 Saturday, July 2 Cesar Vallejo 3 Sport Huancayo 1 Universitario 2 Deportivo Municipal 0 Juan Aurich 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Friday, July 1 San Martin 1 Union Comercio 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universitario 21 12 3 6 37 26 39 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 21 11 5 5 32 19 38 3 Alianza Lima 21 11 4 6 31 20 37 4 Deportivo Municipal 21 9 7 5 24 23 34 5 Melgar 21 9 6 6 36 26 33 6 Sport Huancayo 21 7 9 5 24 17 30 7 Alianza Atletico 21 9 3 9 32 30 30 8 Union Comercio 21 8 6 7 26 27 30 9 Juan Aurich 21 6 10 5 27 28 28 10 UTC 21 6 9 6 26 26 27 11 Real Garcilaso 21 7 6 8 27 29 27 12 Comerciantes Unidos 21 7 5 9 26 26 26 13 Ayacucho FC 21 6 5 10 20 33 23 14 Defensor La Bocana 21 4 8 9 35 42 20 15 San Martin 21 5 4 12 19 34 19 16 Cesar Vallejo 21 3 6 12 21 37 15 1: Copa Sudamericana
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.