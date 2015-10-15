Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 15
Sport Huancayo 1 Juan Aurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 7 4 2 1 12 7 14
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 5 4 1 0 17 6 13
3 Melgar 7 4 1 2 15 5 13
4 San Martin 6 4 1 1 8 4 13
5 Universitario 7 4 1 2 10 9 13
6 Juan Aurich 6 4 0 2 10 6 12
7 UTC 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
8 Real Garcilaso 7 2 3 2 10 7 9
9 Cienciano 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
10 Union Comercio 7 3 0 4 11 17 9
11 Cesar Vallejo 6 2 2 2 5 8 8
12 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 2 4 5 11 8
13 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
14 Ayacucho FC 8 1 3 4 13 18 6
15 Leon de Huanuco 7 1 3 3 6 13 6
16 Sport Loreto 7 1 2 4 4 6 5
17 Alianza Atletico 7 1 2 4 7 14 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 16
Alianza Atletico v Melgar (1815)
UTC v Cienciano (2030)
Saturday, October 17
Sport Huancayo v Leon de Huanuco (1730)
Sporting Cristal v Deportivo Municipal (2000)
Sport Loreto v Juan Aurich (2245)
Sunday, October 18
Real Garcilaso v San Martin (1615)
Union Comercio v Alianza Lima (1830)
Universitario v Cesar Vallejo (2100)