Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 13
Inti Gas 2 San Martin 4
Melgar 2 Cesar Vallejo 1
Real Garcilaso 2 Juan Aurich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 12 6 5 1 20 13 23
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 12 6 3 3 26 16 21
3 Inti Gas 12 6 3 3 20 19 21
4 Cesar Vallejo 12 6 2 4 17 11 20
5 Universitario 11 5 3 3 17 13 18
6 San Martin 12 4 5 3 22 15 17
7 Real Garcilaso 12 5 2 5 15 14 17
8 Sporting Cristal 11 4 3 4 23 13 15
9 Cienciano 11 5 3 3 15 12 15
10 Leon de Huanuco 11 4 3 4 14 16 15
11 Union Comercio 11 4 2 5 11 8 14
12 UTC 11 3 5 3 12 16 14
13 Alianza Lima 11 3 4 4 11 11 13
14 San Simon 11 3 1 7 11 25 10
15 Los Caimanes 11 2 1 8 9 24 7
16 Sport Huancayo 11 2 1 8 12 29 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 13
Los Caimanes v Alianza Lima (2245)
Thursday, August 14
Universitario v San Simon (0100)
Sporting Cristal v Sport Huancayo (1600)
Union Comercio v Leon de Huanuco (1815)
UTC v Cienciano (2045)