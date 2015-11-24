Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, November 24
Sporting Cristal 2 Melgar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 14 7 6 1 34 20 27
-------------------------
2 Sport Huancayo 14 8 3 3 27 17 27
3 Melgar 15 7 5 3 25 10 26
4 Real Garcilaso 14 7 5 2 22 12 26
5 Universitario 15 7 4 4 24 19 25
6 San Martin 14 7 2 5 16 13 23
7 Cesar Vallejo 14 7 2 5 12 16 23
8 UTC 15 5 5 5 16 15 20
9 Juan Aurich 14 5 4 5 20 18 19
10 Deportivo Municipal 16 4 6 6 13 22 18
11 Ayacucho FC 15 4 4 7 20 26 16
12 Cienciano 15 3 6 6 13 19 15
13 Union Comercio 15 4 3 8 22 30 15
14 Leon de Huanuco 15 3 6 6 21 29 15
15 Sport Loreto 14 3 5 6 9 12 14
16 Alianza Lima 14 3 4 7 14 19 13
17 Alianza Atletico 15 3 4 8 17 28 13
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 25
Juan Aurich v Real Garcilaso (1815)
San Martin v Sport Huancayo (2030)
Thursday, November 26
Cesar Vallejo v Sport Loreto (0100)
Friday, November 27
Alianza Lima v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Sunday, November 29
Alianza Atletico v Real Garcilaso
Alianza Lima v Cesar Vallejo
Ayacucho FC v Leon de Huanuco
Cienciano v San Martin
Melgar v Juan Aurich
Sporting Cristal v Universitario
Union Comercio v Sport Loreto
UTC v Sport Huancayo