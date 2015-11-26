Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 25 Cesar Vallejo 4 Sport Loreto 2 Juan Aurich 1 Real Garcilaso 3 San Martin 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Tuesday, November 24 Sporting Cristal 2 Melgar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 15 8 5 2 25 13 29 ------------------------- 2 Sport Huancayo 15 8 4 3 28 18 28 3 Sporting Cristal 14 7 6 1 34 20 27 4 Melgar 15 7 5 3 25 10 26 5 Cesar Vallejo 15 8 2 5 16 18 26 6 Universitario 15 7 4 4 24 19 25 7 San Martin 15 7 3 5 17 14 24 8 UTC 15 5 5 5 16 15 20 9 Juan Aurich 15 5 4 6 21 21 19 10 Deportivo Municipal 16 4 6 6 13 22 18 11 Ayacucho FC 15 4 4 7 20 26 16 12 Cienciano 15 3 6 6 13 19 15 13 Union Comercio 15 4 3 8 22 30 15 14 Leon de Huanuco 15 3 6 6 21 29 15 15 Sport Loreto 15 3 5 7 11 16 14 16 Alianza Lima 14 3 4 7 14 19 13 17 Alianza Atletico 15 3 4 8 17 28 13 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 27 Alianza Lima v Sporting Cristal (0100) Sunday, November 29 Alianza Atletico v Real Garcilaso (2030) Alianza Lima v Cesar Vallejo (2030) Ayacucho FC v Leon de Huanuco (2030) Cienciano v San Martin (2030) Melgar v Juan Aurich (2030) Sporting Cristal v Universitario (2030) Union Comercio v Sport Loreto (2030) UTC v Sport Huancayo (2030)