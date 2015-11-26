Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 25
Cesar Vallejo 4 Sport Loreto 2
Juan Aurich 1 Real Garcilaso 3
San Martin 1 Sport Huancayo 1
Tuesday, November 24
Sporting Cristal 2 Melgar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 15 8 5 2 25 13 29
-------------------------
2 Sport Huancayo 15 8 4 3 28 18 28
3 Sporting Cristal 14 7 6 1 34 20 27
4 Melgar 15 7 5 3 25 10 26
5 Cesar Vallejo 15 8 2 5 16 18 26
6 Universitario 15 7 4 4 24 19 25
7 San Martin 15 7 3 5 17 14 24
8 UTC 15 5 5 5 16 15 20
9 Juan Aurich 15 5 4 6 21 21 19
10 Deportivo Municipal 16 4 6 6 13 22 18
11 Ayacucho FC 15 4 4 7 20 26 16
12 Cienciano 15 3 6 6 13 19 15
13 Union Comercio 15 4 3 8 22 30 15
14 Leon de Huanuco 15 3 6 6 21 29 15
15 Sport Loreto 15 3 5 7 11 16 14
16 Alianza Lima 14 3 4 7 14 19 13
17 Alianza Atletico 15 3 4 8 17 28 13
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, November 27
Alianza Lima v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Sunday, November 29
Alianza Atletico v Real Garcilaso (2030)
Alianza Lima v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Ayacucho FC v Leon de Huanuco (2030)
Cienciano v San Martin (2030)
Melgar v Juan Aurich (2030)
Sporting Cristal v Universitario (2030)
Union Comercio v Sport Loreto (2030)
UTC v Sport Huancayo (2030)