Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
July 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, July 28 Deportivo Municipal 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Real Garcilaso 4 Sport Loreto 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Municipal 13 7 5 1 17 9 26 ------------------------- 2 Real Garcilaso 12 7 2 3 18 13 23 3 Alianza Lima 12 7 1 4 18 10 22 4 Melgar 12 5 5 2 13 7 20 5 Union Comercio 11 5 3 3 17 15 18 6 Sporting Cristal 11 5 3 3 16 14 18 7 Sport Loreto 13 4 5 4 13 14 17 8 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 9 Juan Aurich 11 4 3 4 13 11 15 10 Cienciano 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 11 Sport Huancayo 11 3 6 2 11 13 15 12 Alianza Atletico 11 3 3 5 13 17 12 13 Ayacucho FC 12 3 2 7 10 15 11 14 Leon de Huanuco 11 3 2 6 14 20 11 15 UTC 11 3 1 7 15 21 10 16 San Martin 11 3 1 7 13 19 10 17 Universitario 12 2 3 7 8 16 9 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, July 28 Cesar Vallejo v UTC (2245) Wednesday, July 29 San Martin v Union Comercio (0100) Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1600) Leon de Huanuco v Sporting Cristal (1815) Juan Aurich v Alianza Atletico (2030) Thursday, July 30 Alianza Lima v Cienciano (0100)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.