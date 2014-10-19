Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Alianza Lima 2 Leon de Huanuco 0
Sport Huancayo 3 Cesar Vallejo 1
Union Comercio 2 Real Garcilaso 2
Saturday, October 18
Cienciano 2 San Simon 0
Los Caimanes 4 San Martin 1
Melgar 1 Universitario 1
Friday, October 17
Sporting Cristal 4 Juan Aurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 7 5 1 1 9 3 16
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
3 Union Comercio 7 4 1 2 12 6 13
4 Universitario 7 4 1 2 8 6 13
5 Sporting Cristal 6 3 2 1 14 8 11
6 Sport Huancayo 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
7 Cienciano 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
8 Juan Aurich 7 3 1 3 6 10 10
9 Leon de Huanuco 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
10 Los Caimanes 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
11 Cesar Vallejo 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
12 Inti Gas 7 1 4 2 7 8 7
13 Real Garcilaso 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
14 UTC 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
15 San Martin 5 1 0 4 8 11 3
16 San Simon 7 0 1 6 4 14 1