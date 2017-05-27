May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 27
Ayacucho FC 5 Comerciantes Unidos 3
Sporting Cristal 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Friday, May 26
UTC 3 Juan Aurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UTC 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Ayacucho FC 1 1 0 0 5 3 3
3 Sporting Cristal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Academia Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alianza Atletico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Garcilaso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 3 5 0
15 Sport Huancayo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 27
Sport Rosario v Deportivo Municipal (2245)
Sunday, May 28
Academia Cantolao v Alianza Atletico (0100)
Melgar v San Martin (1615)
Union Comercio v Universitario (1830)
Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso (2100)