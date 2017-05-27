May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 27 Ayacucho FC 5 Comerciantes Unidos 3 Sporting Cristal 2 Sport Huancayo 0 Friday, May 26 UTC 3 Juan Aurich 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 1 1 0 0 5 3 3 3 Sporting Cristal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Academia Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alianza Atletico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Garcilaso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 3 5 0 15 Sport Huancayo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 16 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 27 Sport Rosario v Deportivo Municipal (2245) Sunday, May 28 Academia Cantolao v Alianza Atletico (0100) Melgar v San Martin (1615) Union Comercio v Universitario (1830) Alianza Lima v Real Garcilaso (2100)