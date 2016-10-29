UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Alianza Atletico 1 Ayacucho FC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Melgar 0 Friday, October 28 Comerciantes Unidos 1 UTC 0 Union Comercio 3 Cesar Vallejo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal ++ 39 19 11 9 62 39 70 2 Melgar 40 20 10 10 61 43 70 3 Deportivo Municipal 40 18 12 10 51 43 66 4 Union Comercio 40 14 12 14 47 48 54 5 Juan Aurich 39 11 16 12 51 54 49 6 Real Garcilaso 39 13 7 19 50 61 46 7 Cesar Vallejo 40 9 12 19 47 68 39 8 Defensor La Bocana * 39 8 13 18 55 71 33 Group B 1 Universitario + 39 20 10 9 72 49 71 2 Comerciantes Unidos 40 15 12 13 52 44 57 3 Sport Huancayo 39 15 12 12 47 39 57 4 Alianza Lima 38 16 9 13 45 37 57 5 UTC 40 11 16 13 50 55 49 6 Alianza Atletico 40 14 7 19 52 64 49 7 San Martin 39 11 10 18 53 65 43 8 Ayacucho FC 39 10 13 16 42 57 43 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Sport Huancayo v Universitario (1615) Alianza Lima v San Martin (2100) Real Garcilaso v Sporting Cristal (1830) Monday, October 31 Defensor La Bocana v Juan Aurich (2030)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.