Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 19
UTC 5 San Martin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 30 14 11 5 46 27 53
2 Melgar 30 13 7 10 48 38 46
3 Deportivo Municipal 30 12 10 8 36 32 46
4 Union Comercio 30 11 9 10 37 39 42
5 Juan Aurich 30 9 13 8 39 38 40
6 Real Garcilaso 30 10 6 14 39 49 36
7 Defensor La Bocana * 30 7 11 12 44 53 32
8 Cesar Vallejo 30 5 12 13 32 48 27
Group B
1 Universitario 30 15 6 9 51 39 51
2 Sport Huancayo 30 12 10 8 36 26 46
3 Alianza Lima 30 13 6 11 37 29 45
4 UTC 31 10 13 8 41 38 43
5 Comerciantes Unidos 30 11 8 11 36 33 41
6 Alianza Atletico 30 12 5 13 41 40 41
7 Ayacucho FC 30 8 9 13 27 42 33
8 San Martin 31 8 6 17 33 52 30
* Deducted 2 points.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 20
Sporting Cristal v Union Comercio (2000)
Sunday, August 21
Sport Huancayo v Comerciantes Unidos (1615)
Ayacucho FC v Alianza Lima (1830)
Universitario v Alianza Atletico (2100)
Saturday, August 20
Melgar v Cesar Vallejo (2245)
Sunday, August 21
Juan Aurich v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Monday, August 22
Defensor La Bocana v Deportivo Municipal (2030)