Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Alianza Lima 1 Defensor La Bocana 2 Sporting Cristal 1 Real Garcilaso 3 Alianza Atletico 1 Universitario 3 UTC 1 Saturday, May 7 Juan Aurich 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Deportivo Municipal 2 Cesar Vallejo 0 Sport Huancayo 3 San Martin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universitario 15 11 2 2 31 12 35 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 15 7 5 3 21 11 26 3 Alianza Lima 15 8 2 5 24 18 26 4 Deportivo Municipal 15 7 4 4 19 18 25 5 Alianza Atletico 15 7 2 6 24 21 23 6 Juan Aurich 15 5 7 3 20 20 22 7 Melgar 14 6 3 5 22 17 21 8 Real Garcilaso 15 5 5 5 22 22 20 9 Sport Huancayo 15 4 7 4 14 12 19 10 Union Comercio 14 5 4 5 17 21 19 11 Comerciantes Unidos 15 5 3 7 18 18 18 12 UTC 15 4 6 5 21 23 18 13 Defensor La Bocana 15 4 4 7 30 31 16 14 Ayacucho FC 15 4 4 7 13 26 16 15 San Martin 15 4 2 9 15 26 14 16 Cesar Vallejo 15 1 4 10 14 29 7 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 9 Melgar v Union Comercio (0100)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0