Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Juan Aurich 1 Union Comercio 4 Ayacucho FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 San Martin 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 3 Cienciano 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 4 Deportivo Municipal 3 0 2 1 1 6 2 5 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 6 Melgar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group B 1 Cesar Vallejo 2 2 0 0 7 3 6 2 Real Garcilaso 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 3 Leon de Huanuco 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 4 UTC 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 5 Universitario 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 6 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 Group C 1 Union Comercio 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 2 Sport Huancayo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 5 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 14 Melgar v Sporting Cristal (2230) Sunday, February 15 Cienciano v San Martin (1615) Cesar Vallejo v Leon de Huanuco (1830) Universitario v UTC (2100) Sport Loreto v Alianza Lima (0100) Tuesday, February 17 Alianza Atletico v Real Garcilaso (0100)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.