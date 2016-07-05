PREVIEW-Soccer-Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, July 5 Deportivo Municipal 1 Defensor La Bocana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universitario 21 12 3 6 37 26 39 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 21 11 5 5 32 19 38 3 Alianza Lima 21 11 4 6 31 20 37 4 Deportivo Municipal 22 9 8 5 25 24 35 5 Melgar 21 9 6 6 36 26 33 6 Sport Huancayo 21 7 9 5 24 17 30 7 Alianza Atletico 21 9 3 9 32 30 30 8 Union Comercio 21 8 6 7 26 27 30 9 Juan Aurich 21 6 10 5 27 28 28 10 UTC 21 6 9 6 26 26 27 11 Real Garcilaso 21 7 6 8 27 29 27 12 Comerciantes Unidos 21 7 5 9 26 26 26 13 Ayacucho FC 21 6 5 10 20 33 23 14 Defensor La Bocana 22 4 9 9 36 43 21 15 San Martin 21 5 4 12 19 34 19 16 Cesar Vallejo 21 3 6 12 21 37 15 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 6 Cesar Vallejo v San Martin (0100) Alianza Atletico v Ayacucho FC (1600) Real Garcilaso v Juan Aurich (1815) Union Comercio v Sporting Cristal (2030) Melgar v Sport Huancayo (2245) Thursday, July 7 Alianza Lima v UTC (0100) Comerciantes Unidos v Universitario (2030) Saturday, July 9 Sport Huancayo v Deportivo Municipal (1730) Sporting Cristal v Cesar Vallejo (2000) Juan Aurich v Alianza Atletico (2245) Sunday, July 10 Melgar v San Martin (0100) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Lima (1815) Universitario v Real Garcilaso (2100) Monday, July 11 Defensor La Bocana v Comerciantes Unidos (1815) UTC v Union Comercio (2030)
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Feb 2 Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait will seek re-election to the FIFA Council after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named him as one of eight candidates for the four spots available for the continent.